Upgrade your stream with new Amazon low on PreSonus’ PD-70 dynamic vocal mic down at $85

Amazon is now offering the PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Vocal Microphone for $85 shipped. This model sold for $130 for all of last year before dropping into the $100 range at the top of the year. Today’s deal comes in at $5 below our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, it is also selling for $100 at Sweetwater right now. Specifically designed for recording vocals for podcasts, live streaming, and other broadcast applications, it features an XLR connection alongside a cardioid polar pattern to help reject off-axis sounds. It works with “any audio interface equipped with a microphone preamp” and ships with an angle-adjustable mic stand connection arm as well as a windscreen that “lessens unwanted plosives” without an external pop filter. It might not be the newer PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Mic we reviewed previously, but that one sells for over $147 shipped. Head below for additional deals and details.

If you’re looking for a USB solution you can use on your system without having to score an audio interface, the Razer Seiren Mini is a notable option from a solid brand that won’t break the bank. You can land one on Amazon right now for under $38 shipped.

For folks that are looking to bring home a new interface, be sure to scope out the ongoing deal we are tracking on the Apogee BOOM at $50 off – here’s our hands-on review of that model. We have also recently seen new models hit the market including this ultra-portable miniature MVX2U audio interface from Shure and IK’s new flagship portable HD X guitar interface for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and PC.

PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Vocal Mic features:

Dynamic broadcast microphone great for recording vocals for podcasts, live streaming, radio, and more.

Cardioid polar pattern rejects off-axis sounds for better isolation and clarity.

Included windscreen lessens unwanted plosives and fricatives without an external pop filter.

Works with any audio interface equipped with a microphone preamp.

Tailored frequency response provides exceptional clarity for vocals, guitars, basses, and drums.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!