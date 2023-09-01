IK amps it up with new flagship portable HD X guitar interface for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and PC

The new iRig HD X guitar interface as arrived. IK Multimedia has been unleashing recording interfaces specifically for guitar players using Mac, iPhone, iPad, and PC for years, and its new portable flagship model has arrived in the form of the iRig HD X. A follow-up to the previously-released iRig HD 2 guitar audio interface, the new HD X amps things up a notch with enhanced specs and an upgraded feature set. The new guitar player-focused I/O box is now available for purchase, and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect down below.

New iRig HD X guitar interface debuts today

IK is once again delivering a compact footprint with its latest guitar interface alongside compatibility with iPhone, iPad, Mac, iOS, and PC via USB-A/C and Lightning cables – early iPhone 15 adopters presumably won’t be needing the latter, though.

The iRig HD X provides up to 24-bit, 96kHz recording resolutions and features a low-noise input ready for signals from any guitar pickup you can feed it with alongside a stereo 3.5mm TRS output (for headphones or your speakers) and a 1/4-inch jack to send your signal to an amp setup. The USB-C port is for connecting the interface with your recording machine and DAW of choice.

The iRig HD X also “sports an all-new enclosure featuring a LED ring input level indicator that also doubles as an ultra-fast and precise tuner for the connected instrument. Its ergonomic, multi-function knob lets users quickly adjust headphone level, loopback functions, direct monitoring and the tuner.”

One standout feature you’ll see on the new iRig HD X not found on previous models is the Loopback+ feed – “when selected, the knob turns On/Off Loopback+, a virtual effects loop for sending your processed guitar tone to other apps.” This handy feature is for sending you input signal through amp emulation software and the like before passing it through to your recording rig.

It also ships with a bevy of software for the price of entry as well:

iRig HD X comes with AmpliTube 5 SE with 80 models covering all the “must have” gear. You also get TONEX SE for Mac/PC and iOS, which includes 200 Premium Tone Models plus unlimited user Tone Model downloads from ToneNET. You can browse, demo and download new guitar and bass tones within TONEX or build the ultimate guitar rig with AmpliTube 5.

That list price is quite a competitive one too if you ask me. Now available for purchase via official channels on Amazon at $129.99 shipped, that’s only $10 more than the full price on the aging previous-generation model and $30 above the sale price you’ll find on Amazon.

