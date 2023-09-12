Today’s best game deals: Sonic Origins collection $22.50, Octopath Traveler II $40, more

Reg. $30 $22.50
Sonic Origins deal

Xbox gamers can now add the Sonic Origins collection to their current-generation console for $22.49 in digital form. Down from $30, this is a solid price drop and the lowest price we can find to bring the original Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in remastered form to your library. Just keep in mind, you can still score the Sonic Origins Plus package in physical form via Amazon at $29.99 shipped (this one is available on all platforms), down from the regular $40. They are the same outside of the Classic Music Pack and Premium Fun Pack on the Plus version – Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional screen borders, new character animations, and more. Either way, this is a great way to prime yourself for Sonic Superstars – the brand new 2.5D Sonic title set for release next month that is now up for pre-order.

Today's best game deals – Nintendo Switch

New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

