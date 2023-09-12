Today’s best game deals: Sonic Origins collection $22.50, Octopath Traveler II $40, more

Xbox gamers can now add the Sonic Origins collection to their current-generation console for $22.49 in digital form. Down from $30, this is a solid price drop and the lowest price we can find to bring the original Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in remastered form to your library. Just keep in mind, you can still score the Sonic Origins Plus package in physical form via Amazon at $29.99 shipped (this one is available on all platforms), down from the regular $40. They are the same outside of the Classic Music Pack and Premium Fun Pack on the Plus version – Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional screen borders, new character animations, and more. Either way, this is a great way to prime yourself for Sonic Superstars – the brand new 2.5D Sonic title set for release next month that is now up for pre-order. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Fire Emblem Engage $35 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $28.50 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Resident Evil 4 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- Forspoken $36 (Reg. $70)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- WWE 2K22 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Final Fantasy XVI PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $47 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!