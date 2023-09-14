Moment’s just-revealed iPhone 15 cases see first discounts at $40 each (Reg. $50)

Moment just revealed its new iPhone 15 cases earlier in the week, and now you can already save! Ahead of pre-orders beginning to ship out as we head into the weekend, you can drop the prices on all four styles of Moment iPhone 15 case to $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, this 20% discount is the first chance to save and fittingly lands as a new all-time low. Below the fold we break down just how these new covers stack up, but you can read about them in our launch coverage from Tuesday, too.

Available in four different colors across the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets, these new Moment cases come in just a standard black for iPhone 15/Plus users. Each one sports a rugged design with a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip to go alongside a raised lip around the screen and camera assembly for keeping both protected. But the real star of the show is support for the brand’s signature smartphone lenses thanks to the Drop-in mounts. Throw in MagSafe support, and you’re set with one of the best photography-focused phones on the market.

If you’re looking for a better idea of what to expect from the Moment cases, we previously reviewed the iPhone 13 series. These are some of our favorite covers on the market period, and are even more the case in the realm of photography-focused iPhone accessories.

Today’s discounts on the new Moment iPhone 15 cases arrive just shortly after the company launched its new smartphone lenses. Of course, the new covers are compatible with these accessories, which were designed to pair with Apple’s latest and take full advantage of the refreshed camera array. We fully break down what’s new with the updated T-Series lens collection, which is now beginning to ship, to go alongside the just-revealed covers.

Moment iPhone 15 case features:

The Moment Case for iPhone 15 is engineered to be your favorite everyday case – thin, stylish, tough, Magsafe compatible, and ready to make your camera phone an even better camera. Whether you’re traveling, shooting content on your phone, or looking for a touch of style…the Moment Case is for you.

