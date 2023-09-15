Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Incredibox, Child Lebensborn, FocusDots, more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go before we head into the weekend. Joining loads of new iPhone 15 cases to protect your new Apple handset, we are also tracking deals on the Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger at $22 and the first price drop on the brand new Apple Watch Series 9. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like Incredibox, My Child Lebensborn, FocusDots, mySolar – Build your Planets, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Toca Boca Jr: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FocusDots · Focus What Matters: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My City : My Friend’s House: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hakuoki: Premium Edition: $25.50 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $10 (Reg. $27)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Sydney the Scarecrow: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rescue the Enchanter: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Tawashi: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Falan: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Backgammon Narde: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SOULVARS: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: $10 (Reg. $50)

Incredibox features:

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

