Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered $27, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong pre-order, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesnintendoeShop
Reg. $60 From $27
Tomb Raider I-III

After an exciting Nintendo Direct presentation yesterday morning, we are starting to see some of the new announcements go up for pre-order. Those include titles like the brand new remake of Mario Vs. Donkey Kong at $50 as well as Princess Peach: Showtime! at $60 that both now join pre-orders for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG (many of the new games are eligible for Nintendo’s Switch Online pre-order voucher deal if you’re willing to buy two of them in digital form). The new F-ZERO 99 battle royale racer is now a FREE download for Nintendo Switch Online members but we are also tracking a notable launch offer on another game that was featured during yesterday’s show, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft. This new collection combines the three original titles in both remastered and original form and you can pre-order it on the eShop for $26.99, down from the regular $30 price tag. “For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection.” You can get a closer look at all of the latest footage for all of these titles and more right here. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

