Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered $27, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong pre-order, more

After an exciting Nintendo Direct presentation yesterday morning, we are starting to see some of the new announcements go up for pre-order. Those include titles like the brand new remake of Mario Vs. Donkey Kong at $50 as well as Princess Peach: Showtime! at $60 that both now join pre-orders for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG (many of the new games are eligible for Nintendo’s Switch Online pre-order voucher deal if you’re willing to buy two of them in digital form). The new F-ZERO 99 battle royale racer is now a FREE download for Nintendo Switch Online members but we are also tracking a notable launch offer on another game that was featured during yesterday’s show, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft. This new collection combines the three original titles in both remastered and original form and you can pre-order it on the eShop for $26.99, down from the regular $30 price tag. “For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection.” You can get a closer look at all of the latest footage for all of these titles and more right here. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Disney Illusion Island $32.50 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Fire Emblem Engage $35 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $28.50 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Pokémon Violet $37 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS5$13 (Reg. $15+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $6 (Reg. $20)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- Forspoken $36 (Reg. $70)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- WWE 2K22 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Final Fantasy XVI PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!