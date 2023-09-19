Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Star Wars KOTOR II, Super ToDo’s, iWriter, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Best May the 4th deals on games - Star Wars KOTOR

Alongside the first deals on Apple’s new FineWoven iPhone 15 cases as well as the latest-generation HomePod 2 and Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, it’s time for Tuesday’s app deals. Today’s iOS and Mac collection is headlined by the Star Wars: KOTOR games, which are joined by other highlights including DEEMO, Super ToDo’s, Cartoon Craft, iWriter, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Code Drawer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Current – Text Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rescue the Enchanter: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cartoon Craft: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Old Monterrey: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Little Travelers: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleeping Stones (Story): $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Mega Man Battle Collection $47, Xbox Tokyo Game Show sale up to 75% off, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: HappyTruck: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Past Within: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: About Love and Hate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Psychofunk: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Little Baby Airplane: $2 (Reg. $4)

Star Wars: KOTOR II features:

Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic.

With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

