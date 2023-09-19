Today’s best game deals: Mega Man Battle Collection $47, Xbox Tokyo Game Show sale up to 75% off, more

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection for Nintendo Switch in physical form. Regularly $60, you can land a copy of this one down at $47.99 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest we can find. The PS4 version is also on sale for $46.99 shipped. While we have seen deep sales on the original Mega Man and Mega Man X collections over the last couple years, this is a newer release that is now at one of the lowest we have tracked yet. It includes ten titles across two digital volumes including Mega Man Battle Network 1 through 6 in each of the various versions. You’ll also find 180 classic tunes from the series in the music player, 1,000 pieces of concept art, character sketches, and official illustrations, a series of visual filters to switch up the vibes, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- LEGO 2K Drive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Romancing SaGa 3 eShop $5 (Reg. $29)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- EARTHLOCKeShop $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition $42 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Illusion Island $32.50 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Fire Emblem Engage $35 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $28.50 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show digital sale up to 75% off
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition PS5 $35 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition (PS5) $25 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS5 $13 (Reg. $15+)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- Forspoken $36 (Reg. $70)
- Also part of Amazon’s BOGO FREE sale
- WWE 2K22 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
