Today’s best game deals: Mega Man Battle Collection $47, Xbox Tokyo Game Show sale up to 75% off, more

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection for Nintendo Switch in physical form. Regularly $60, you can land a copy of this one down at $47.99 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest we can find. The PS4 version is also on sale for $46.99 shipped. While we have seen deep sales on the original Mega Man and Mega Man X collections over the last couple years, this is a newer release that is now at one of the lowest we have tracked yet. It includes ten titles across two digital volumes including Mega Man Battle Network 1 through 6 in each of the various versions. You’ll also find 180 classic tunes from the series in the music player, 1,000 pieces of concept art, character sketches, and official illustrations, a series of visual filters to switch up the vibes, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

