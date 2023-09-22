Today’s best Android app deals: Doom & Destiny, Little Misfortune, Shortcut Manager, more

Justin Kahn -
Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready for you down below the fold. Joining today’s Google Play software offers we are also tracking some notable clearance deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell and this high-end ASUS gaming Chromebook CX9 at $1,150. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Doom & Destiny Worlds, Teslagrad, Little Misfortune, Shortcut Manager, and more. Head below for a complete look  at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Doom & Destiny Worlds features:

Stranded on a shore of an unknown planet, four friends wake up afflicted by the most common video game disease: amnesia. Who summoned them? Why are they here? How will they return home? What’s for dinner?

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

