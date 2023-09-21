Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starting at $1,440 (Reg. $1,800)

Amazon is now beginning to clear out the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones. These foldables aren’t all too much different than the new Z Fold 5, and now let you score more affordable price points for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Right now, the entry-level 256GB Z Fold 4 sells for $1,439.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $1,800 price tag and the best since Prime Day. You can also score the 512GB version for $1,535.99 in two styles and drops from the usual $1,920 price tag. This amounts to $384 in savings and is the second-best price to date – only having been bested by Prime Day back in July. Get the full scoop in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While not the latest foldable from Samsung anymore, there is still something to be said for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form-factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have the same taller aspect ratio as the newer Z Fold 5. All you’re really missing out on is the upgraded SoC, as well as the redesigned hinge.

Alongside just talking about the handset, one of our main takeaways from the new folding smartphone review was just how notable the Standing Cover was for improving the experience. Bundling in one of Samsung’s S Pen, this official case not only provides some extra protection to your foldable, but also has an integrated slot to stow the stylus away while not in use. There’s also an integrated kickstand to round out the package that you can read a bit more about right here.

If you’re instead looking to bring home the latest and greatest foldable from Samsung. we’re still tracking some of the first discounts on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5. Now delivering $300 discounts across two storage capacities, the savings kick off from $1,500 and arrive with that new hinge design and everything we break down right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

