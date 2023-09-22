Save $100 on this high-end ASUS gaming Chromebook CX9 at $1,150

Amazon is now offering the 14-inch ASUS Chromebook CX9 for $1,149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,250, today’s $100 discount is the first since July and only the third of the year. It matches that previous mention from several months ago, and is the second-best to date. The ASUS Chromebook CX9 sports a much higher-end build than you’ll find elsewhere on the market, arriving as one of the first gaming Chromebooks. It all comes centered around a 14-inch touchscreen form-factor with NanoEdge 1080p panel. There’s an Intel i7 processor with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, to go alongside its metal build and backlit keys. Head below for more.

You shouldn’t be expected to pick up a new Gaming Chromebook and then have to use its trackpad to dive into any titles, so we easily recommend using some of your savings to score a new mouse. Fitting the bill for your setup – be it at home or while out and about really flexing the Chromebook’s portability – the Razer DeathAdder V2 is a great option to consider at $40. It has a wired design so you never have to worry about refueling it, 20K DPI optical sensor, eight programmable buttons, and a little RGB lighting for good measure.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Lenovo’s 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a far more affordable machine. This one isn’t going to be able to handle gaming like the lead deal, but it’ll surely get the job done for web browsing, responding to emails, and writing papers – especially if you’re on a budget.

ASUS Chromebook CX9 features:

ASUS Chromebook CX9 is built for today’s fast-paced, constantly evolving business world, where employees are increasingly working outside of the office using cloud-first operating systems and collaborative tools like Chrome OS. Featuring a design as light as 2.31 lbs, metal chassis with 810H military-grade toughness, and an up to 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, ASUS Chromebook CX9 offers take-anywhere mobility combined with nimble performance for exceptional remote work experiences.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!