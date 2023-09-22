Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 4, Kirby, Phoenix Wright, Bayonetta 3, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $53
Pikmin 4 Nintendo Direct

Amazon is now offering Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch for $52.74 shipped. Regularly $60, this might not be the deepest deal but price drops on this one have been rare at best with today’s deal coming in at within $1 the lowest readily available discount we have tracked post release. Outside of some YMMV offers and a very quick drop to $52 at Amazon back in early August, this is one of the lowest we have tracked. You’re looking at the latest entry in the series and we came away quite impressed with the experience saying its one of Nintendo’s most overlooked franchises that’s now better than ever. A slew of new gameplay mechanics at the player’s disposal are joined by the adorable Oatchi space dog, “who can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure.” Get a detailed breakdown right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to $400 on select Jackery Explorer series power...
Score a new Nintendo Switch OLED console today at $275 ...
Govee’s 10-piece smart modular triangle light kit...
Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 2 and Laptop Go 3 ...
New TP-Link multi-platform HomeKit Matter-certified sma...
Save $34 on Greenworks 24V 12-inch cordless electric tr...
Find exclusive travel deals with a $40 1-year Travel Bu...
Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell protect...
Load more...
Show More Comments