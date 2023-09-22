Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 4, Kirby, Phoenix Wright, Bayonetta 3, much more

Amazon is now offering Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch for $52.74 shipped. Regularly $60, this might not be the deepest deal but price drops on this one have been rare at best with today’s deal coming in at within $1 the lowest readily available discount we have tracked post release. Outside of some YMMV offers and a very quick drop to $52 at Amazon back in early August, this is one of the lowest we have tracked. You’re looking at the latest entry in the series and we came away quite impressed with the experience saying its one of Nintendo’s most overlooked franchises that’s now better than ever. A slew of new gameplay mechanics at the player’s disposal are joined by the adorable Oatchi space dog, “who can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure.” Get a detailed breakdown right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!