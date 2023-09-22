Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 4, Kirby, Phoenix Wright, Bayonetta 3, much more

Amazon is now offering Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch for $52.74 shipped. Regularly $60, this might not be the deepest deal but price drops on this one have been rare at best with today’s deal coming in at within $1 the lowest readily available discount we have tracked post release. Outside of some YMMV offers and a very quick drop to $52 at Amazon back in early August, this is one of the lowest we have tracked. You’re looking at the latest entry in the series and we came away quite impressed with the experience saying its one of Nintendo’s most overlooked franchises that’s now better than ever. A slew of new gameplay mechanics at the player’s disposal are joined by the adorable Oatchi space dog, “who can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure.” Get a detailed breakdown right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Two digital Switch pre-orders for $100 (Reg. $120)
- Switch Online members only
- Super Mario RPG, Mario Bros. Wonder, Princes Peach Showtime!, much more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- TOEM eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Sparklite eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the NighteShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack eShop $32 (Reg. $80)
- LEGO 2K Drive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Romancing SaGa 3 eShop $5 (Reg. $29)
- EARTHLOCK eShop $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition $42 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Kingdom Hearts III $9 (Reg. $20)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Xbox pre-order $70
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- One Piece Odyssey $29 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition $25 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show digital sale up to 75% off
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition PS5 $35 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition (PS5) $25 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS5 $13 (Reg. $15+)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!