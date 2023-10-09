Dick’s Sporting Goods 3-Day Fall Kickoff Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a 3-Day Fall Kickoff Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the Nike Club Fleece Hoodie that is currently marked down to $38. For comparison, this sweatshirt is regularly priced at $65. It’s available in five color options and pairs nicely with any pant including sweatpants, jeans, chino pants, and more. The fleece material helps to keep you warm and it can easily be washed. Plus, it has an attached hood and a large kangaroo front pocket. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

