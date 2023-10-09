Rare offer delivers a FREE $50 gift card with Sony’s PS5 PULSE 3D headset at $100

After seeing the disc version PS5 console with a $100 gift card, Dell is also offering the rarely discounted Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Headset for $99.99 with a $50 gift card. This is a regularly $100 headset that has really only ever gone on sale a handful of times since release and even less than that at Amazon. While there is a chance we see a straight up discount on Amazon for the Prime Big Deals Day event, this set has never dropped below $69 there in the past – today’s deal delivers an effective deal price of $50. If you think you can put the Dell gift card to good use – PS5 games, PC accessories, or otherwise – this is a solid offer. Head below for more details.

This headset is “fine-tuned” for 3D sound powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech on PlayStation 5 with a design made to match the console perfectly. There are a series hidden noise-cancelling microphones as well as easy-access controls to quickly adjust audio and chat settings alongside 12-hour battery life and a “refined” set of ear pads for extra comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Be sure to read all about the upcoming Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore headsets from Sony in our previous coverage and dive into more of the latest from the world of PlayStation below:

Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Headset features:

Enjoy a seamless, wireless experience with a headset fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles. The PULSE 3D wireless headset features a refined design with dual noise-cancelling microphones, USB Type-C charging, and an array of easy-access controls.

