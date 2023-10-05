PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members can stream over 100 movies FREE on PS4 and PS5

Today, Sony is officially introducing Sony Pictures Core for PS4 and PS5. The new service launches on both generations of consoles starting today to deliver “exclusive benefits and early access to a host of Sony Pictures films to PlayStation gamers.” This is esentially an official rebranding of the Bravia Core app that will soon make the switch over to Sony Pictures Core sometime next year on the brand’s displays but will launch on PS4 and PS5 starting today with some special perks including access to rotating collection of movies to stream FREE for Premium and Deluxe PS Plus members. Head below for more details.

Sony Pictures Core for PS4 and PS5

Sony Pictures Core requires a sign up, but once you’re in “you will be able to buy or rent up to 2,000 movies straight from your console,” according to today’s launch details. Sony says that starting today “this will include blockbuster hits such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, among others.”

There’s also some exclusive early access perks coming with Sony Pictures Core for PS4 and PS5 console users in select regions as well:

With Sony Pictures Core on PS5 and PS4, you’ll be able to purchase select Sony Pictures films during an exclusive, early access window – straight from your console. In select markets such as the U.K., France, Germany, and Japan, the first film with early access will be Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, which is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer, a failed former racecar driver, and an idealistic motorsport executive. Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.

FREE movie streaming for paid PS Plus members

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe member will reap the best benefits here with access to a curated catalog of up to 100 movies “to stream on demand from the Sony Pictures library as part of your membership.”

The catalog, which will be ad-free and updated periodically, features movies such as Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation. There will also be additional benefits for all PlayStation Plus members, so stay tuned for more details.

Sony Pictures Core is available starting today for PlayStation players in 23 markets globally. You’ll find the Sony Pictures Core app in the Media section on PS5 and on the PS Store for PS4.

