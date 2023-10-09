Buy a PlayStation 5 disc version console today and score a FREE $100 gift card

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesSonyDell
$100 GC $500
PS5 resale

While straight up cash deals on PlayStation 5 remain illusive, even this deep into the console generation, Dell is back at it again with its gift card offers. You can now score the the standard issue disc version PlayStation 5 console at $499.99 with a $100 gift card attached. Regularly $500 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a $600 value, effectively $100 in savings, and the best deal we can find on the standard model. Today’s offer also beats out the previous $75 Dell gift card offer we tracked at the beginning of September. Dell is shipping a brand new unit here with the same accessories and warranty you would receive buying it straight from PlayStation or otherwise. Head below for more details. 

Today’s deal also comes with some lucky timing for folks grabbing a new console. The Upgrader Program we detailed recently will see anyone who purchases and registers a new PlayStation 5 console from now through October 20, 2023 land a FREE game courtesy of Sony. And this isn’t just some throw away title either. You’ll find games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and more on the eligibility list. All of the details you need on the Upgrader Program are waiting right here

More of the latest in the world PlayStation:

PlayStation 5 console features:

  • Stunning Games – Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features.
  • Breathtaking Immersion – Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.
  • Lightning Speed – Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

Dell

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best LEGO fall Prime Day deals: UCS Republic Gunship $3...
Samsung’s keyring-ready 256GB USB-C flash drive j...
Jackery Explorer series portable power stations receive...
Today’s best Android app deals: House of Da Vinci...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch hedge trimmer falls 43% to ne...
Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 are down to just $89, a n...
Save up to $300 on a shiny new steel Breville espresso ...
Load more...
Show More Comments