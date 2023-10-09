Buy a PlayStation 5 disc version console today and score a FREE $100 gift card

While straight up cash deals on PlayStation 5 remain illusive, even this deep into the console generation, Dell is back at it again with its gift card offers. You can now score the the standard issue disc version PlayStation 5 console at $499.99 with a $100 gift card attached. Regularly $500 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a $600 value, effectively $100 in savings, and the best deal we can find on the standard model. Today’s offer also beats out the previous $75 Dell gift card offer we tracked at the beginning of September. Dell is shipping a brand new unit here with the same accessories and warranty you would receive buying it straight from PlayStation or otherwise. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal also comes with some lucky timing for folks grabbing a new console. The Upgrader Program we detailed recently will see anyone who purchases and registers a new PlayStation 5 console from now through October 20, 2023 land a FREE game courtesy of Sony. And this isn’t just some throw away title either. You’ll find games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and more on the eligibility list. All of the details you need on the Upgrader Program are waiting right here.

PlayStation 5 console features:

Stunning Games – Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features.

Breathtaking Immersion – Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.

Lightning Speed – Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.

