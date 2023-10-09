Native Union’s Italian leather classic AirTag key chains hits the best price ever at $20 (50% off)

Alongside the launch of its new Yatay textured iPhone 15 cases and ongoing deals on the now $10 AirPods Pro cases, the best prices yet are now live on the Native Union Italian Leather AirTag keychains. Regularly $40, both the black and brown colorways are now selling for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is the very first deals we have tracked on this model, delivering Amazon all-time low pricing in the process. Apple has done away with its leather accessory line and Native Union’s “environmentally-certified genuine Italian leather” is here to save the day. They come in the form of premium-looking keychain-style holders entirely crafted from leather outside of the metal hardware, buckle design, and mini carabiner-style clip to upgrade your EDC with an elegant AirTag holder. Head below for more details.

While they may be discounted now, you can indeed still score an Apple leather AirTag Loop or Key Ring on sale. Starting from $13 for singles or $20 for a 2-pack, Woot is offering some of the best deals we have tracked, not to mention what could be one of your last chances to score one before stock is gone for good. Take a closer look while they are still on sale right here.

Be sure to check out the new glow in the dark waterproof AirTag holder from Elevation Lab as well as its fabric-ready model for for discreetly tracking bags, luggage, and more.

But if you’re more concerned with covering up that new iPhone 15, our master roundup of the best cases to browse through has just been updated with a series of new hands-on reviews and the latest collections.

Native Union Classic AirTag Holder features:

Easily clips around keys, backpacks, bags & more. Keep your essentials close in a classic style that’ll complement any of your belongings. Crafted with environmentally certified genuine Italian leather for elevated carry made better for the Earth. Equipped with a matte zinc alloy clip for seamless use. Keep your AirTag alerts always within earshot with a durable yet thin build that fits snugly for added protection.

