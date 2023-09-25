Secure one of Apple’s discontinued leather AirTag Loops/Key Rings from $10 (Up to 74% off)

Joining deals on its leather MagSafe wallet, Woot is now offering some price drops on Apple’s leather AirTag gear. As many of you know by now, Apple has now stepped away from producing leather accessories for its tech in favor of the divisive FineWoven iPhone 15 cases, magnetic wallets, and FineWoven AirTag Key Ring, which could very well mean the leather gear still out there might be gone for good sooner than later. However, today Woot is offering folks a chance to score the now discontinued Apple Leather AirTag Loop or Leather AirTag KeyRing with a solid deals attached. You can score one loop for $12.99 or two for $19.99, and the same deals apply to the key ring variant. Regularly up to $39 and currently closer to $34 on Amazon, this is up to 74% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also among the best prices we have evert tracked. Head below for more details.

Apple’s leather goods are soon to become a permanent thing of the past and now’s”s your chance to secure some of its AirTag holders. Made of European leather that has been “specially tanned and soft to the touch,” you’ll also find hits of stainless steel accents and a snap closure on the Key Ring model.

Check out some of our other favorite new leather accessories for iPhone 15 as well:

Apple Leather AirTag Loop features:

Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop.

It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.

Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories

AirTag sold separately

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!