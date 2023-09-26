Buy a new PS5 console, score a FREE game: Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, more

Sony is now offering folks who purchase and active a new PlayStation 5 console a chance to score a FREE game. There’s no real stings attached here and the game selection is actually quite good – it’s not just some cheapy smaller titles, but rather some serious blockbusters from the platform that have released over the last few years. Head below for all of the details. 

Upgrader Program – Buy a PS5, get a FREE game

The Upgrader Program, something Sony is likely leveraging to bolster hardware sales ahead of the holidays this year, allows anyone who scores a new PS5 console a chance to land a free digital game in the process. There’s not a whole lot to it, you just activate your new console from now through October 20, make a PSN account if you don’t already have one, and download your free game. Reports suggest this will only work for consoles that were purchased and activated after September 23 and before 11:59 p.m. PT on October 20, 2023.

The free digital game downloads are quite notable here, ranging from Marvel’s Spider-Man to God of War Ragnarök and the gorgeous Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Here’s the complete list:

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Demon’s Souls
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Returnal
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

And you can get more details on the Upgrader Program straight from Sony right here

