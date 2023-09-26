Buy a new PS5 console, score a FREE game: Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, more

Sony is now offering folks who purchase and active a new PlayStation 5 console a chance to score a FREE game. There’s no real stings attached here and the game selection is actually quite good – it’s not just some cheapy smaller titles, but rather some serious blockbusters from the platform that have released over the last few years. Head below for all of the details.

Upgrader Program – Buy a PS5, get a FREE game

The Upgrader Program, something Sony is likely leveraging to bolster hardware sales ahead of the holidays this year, allows anyone who scores a new PS5 console a chance to land a free digital game in the process. There’s not a whole lot to it, you just activate your new console from now through October 20, make a PSN account if you don’t already have one, and download your free game. Reports suggest this will only work for consoles that were purchased and activated after September 23 and before 11:59 p.m. PT on October 20, 2023.

The free digital game downloads are quite notable here, ranging from Marvel’s Spider-Man to God of War Ragnarök and the gorgeous Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Here’s the complete list:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

The Last of Us Part I

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Returnal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

And you can get more details on the Upgrader Program straight from Sony right here.

And here’s the latest from the world of PlayStation 5:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!