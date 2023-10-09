Amazon has Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro Custom Wireless Gaming Mouse at $120 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse for $120.31 shipped. Regularly $160, you’re looking at a 25% price drop and one of the lowest prices ever. Today’s offer actually comes within $0.01 of the best price we have tracked at Amazon, a listing we have only seen twice before today. This model launched in late 2022 and is now undercutting Walmart’s Deal Holiday Kickoff price by $9. This wireless battlestation-ready mouse features 13-zone Chroma lighting with your choice of over 16.8 million colors and “countless lighting effects” alongside a 30K Razer optical sensor – “flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces, including glass.” It features a 90-million click lifecycle with “zero double-clicking issues” as well as the Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel to “speed through content with a scroll wheel that spins freely” with the ability to switch to the tactile mode “for more precision and feedback.” Hit up our hands-on review for additional details and then head below.

Be sure to also check out this ongoing low on the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse with 11 chroma RGB lighting zones, a 99.8% resolution accuracy, and up to 170 hours of continuous gameplay. The regularly $130 model is currently selling at just over $90 shipped and all of the details you need are right here.

This morning saw Razer’s regularly $100 Seiren V2 X USB mic drop to $70 shipped to upgrade your battlestation’s audio capabilities. And then head over to our launch coverage for the new new Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards with adjustable actuation as well as the brand’s lightweight BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Gaming Headset, and its new Chroma RGB Kitsune arcade controller too.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro features:

Favored by millions worldwide, the mouse’s signature shape perfectly supports cutting-edge ergonomics and endless customizability options. Customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects, and experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with over 150 Chroma-integrated games. Razer’s brand-new sensor provides flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces, including glass—supported by intelligent functions for enhanced aim and control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!