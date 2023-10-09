Razer’s regularly $100 Seiren V2 X USB mic upgrades your battlestation down at $70 today

After the reveal of its new Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards and BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Gaming Headset, Amazon is now offering the Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone for $69.99 shipped. The regularly $100 microphone is now a solid 30% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the second-best price we have ever tracked on Amazon, coming with $20 of the limited all-time low. Delivering that stealthy Razer black vibe to your battlestation, this model features a 25mm condenser capsule designed for “capturing voices with a high degree of accuracy” without “picking up on background sounds like typing or mouse clicks.” It also boasts an integrated limiter designed to automatically prevent clipping and unwanted distortion so you don’t need to constantly be worrying about your levels if things get loud out of no where. A built-in shock absorber is in place to prevent knocks and bumps for getting on your stream’s audio and the usual set of onboard volume and mute controls are ready and waiting as well. Head below for more details.

If the brand’s entry-level Seiren Mini will get the job done for you, it sells for a more affordable $43 on Amazon right now. This is another solid USB mic solution that comes with a tilting stand for desktop use in the box, just with less premium internals and a more compact footprint than the Seiren V2 X.

But while we are talking gaming mics, SteelSeries just unveiled and launched its RGB-equipped Alias lineup with both USB and XLR options at the ready. Everything you need to know about these purpose-built for gaming and streaming mics are waiting in our launch coverage. Just be sure to also scope out the brand new SM7dB XRL microphone with built-in preamp from Shure while you’re at it.

Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Mic features:

The mic’s impressive sensitivity is capable of capturing voices with a high degree of accuracy especially at higher frequencies — speak directly into the top of the mic for optimal performance. Designed to suppress noise from the back and sides, so it can capture voices clearly without picking up on background sounds like typing or mouse clicks. Programmed to automatically prevent clipping and peaking so there’s no reason to worry about breaking up or sounding noisy while streaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!