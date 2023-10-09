UGREEN’s 30W/65W RoboGaN wall chargers with onboard displays now 20% off from $21

We are now tracking some solid price drops on the adorable new UGREEN RoboGaN chargers. The regularly $26 30W models are now on sale for $20.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a straight up 20% price drop coming within $1 of the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once for a brief time before today. And for even more RoboGaN charging power, the UGREEN Amazon storefront is also knocking 20% off the 65W model, dropping the regularly $50 charger down to $39.99 shipped for a limited time. You can even save an additional 5% at checkout by pairing up your robot charger with another piece of UGREEN kit found on this landing page at checkout. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at a perfectly capable 30W or 65W wall charger disguised as a cute little robot character. The shoes are removable to expose the outlet prongs while the front-side of the body is equipped with a built-in display to showcase the facial expressions (charging status) of your new EDC robot companion. Hit up our launch coverage for more details.

On the all-in-one side of your kit, be sure to check out the brand new telescoping mophie 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger as well as deals on ESR’s latest 7.5W StandBy-ready 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand and elago’s MS4 StandBy iPhone stand. Then dive into our recent roundup of the best StandBy MagSafe chargers for iPhone 15.

UGREEN RoboGaN charger features:

Introducing our futuristic and adorable 30W USB C Robot GaN charger, this small robot-shaped charger combines functionality with playful, making it an ideal accessory for all your charging needs on the go. For your iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0 to 55% in just 30mins, please note that this product does not support magnetic wireless charging, the shoe cover of the charger is magnetic just for easy storage. Different facial expressions correspond to battery levels, please note that the LED display will only light up when plugged into the power strip.

