UGREEN’s adorable new 30W USB-C RobotGaN wall charger with LED screen is a must-see at $26

After seeing the debut of its new 100W GaN charing station yesterday, we spotted an adorable new UGREEN Nexode RobotGaN Charger you have to check out. It might not be the most powerful option out there, but the 30W output is more than capable and it looks like the cutest little robot you ever did see. You’re essentially looking at a typical 30W USB-C wall charger, but this one has removable shoes and a built-in LED display ready to charge up your kit in a particularly playful manner. Now available in two colorways via the official Amazon storefront, head below for more details and a closer look at the new UGREEN RobotGaN Charger.

UGREEN’s new 30W USB-C RobotGaN wall charger

UGREEN is now ready to introduce its “futuristic and adorable 30W USB-C RobotGaN charger.” As the name suggests and as we touched on above, this is a wall adapter made to look like an adorable little robot character and I love him. It packs in 30W of power with a USB-C port set within the headband of its little headphone design and even has a built-in LED display to showcase how the charging robot is feeling:

The face of the little robot is an LED display that can display different expressions (different expressions correspond to different charging states)

While there doesn’t appear to be a folding prong mechanism in place here, those little shoes you see in the image above pop-off when you’re ready to jack him into the outlet and begin the charging process. UGREEN says it can juice your iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0 to 55% in “just 30 minutes.” But the longer you can keep this little guy plugged in and the face lit up, the better, if you ask me.

Built in short circuit protection, overload protection, over temperature protection, and overvoltage protection are ready for all round security

The new UGREEN 30W USB-C Nexode RobotGaN Charger is now available for purchase on Amazon at $25.99 shipped in both the black and purple colorways you see on display above.

