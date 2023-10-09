Vineyard Vines Fall Sale takes an extra 30% off clearance + 25% off corduroy and flannel

Ali Smith -
FashionVineyard Vines
50% off + 30% off

Vineyard Vines is offering a Fall Favorites Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off clearance with code NEEDNOW at checkout. Plus, save 25% off corduroy and flannel options as well with code COMFY. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. A standout from this sale is the Varsity Stripe Shep Shirt that’s currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $148. This style is great for fall layering and has a classic stripe that gives it an elevated look. You can choose from two color options and pairs nicely with jeans or chino pants alike. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Vineyard Vines

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Schwinn Voyager electric bike offers up to 65 miles of ...
Best LEGO fall Prime Day deals: UCS Republic Gunship $3...
Samsung’s keyring-ready 256GB USB-C flash drive j...
Jackery Explorer series portable power stations receive...
Today’s best Android app deals: House of Da Vinci...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch hedge trimmer falls 43% to ne...
Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 are down to just $89, a n...
Load more...
Show More Comments