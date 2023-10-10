Today’s best Android app deals: Anime Studio Story, Manual Camera, Earth 3D, and more

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is now in full swing with deep price drops on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, its Pixel Tablet, Motorola’s latest razr+ flip, the Google Pixel Watch, and the latest Samsung handsets, but for now we are taking a quick break to gather up all of today’s best discounts on Android apps. The Google Play software deals are headlined by offers on Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro, Minesweeper Pro, Anime Studio Story, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Twilight Pro Unlock, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Anime Studio Story features:

Select a face, body, and presto! Your completed hero can then explode onto the scene of your show, wowing watchers to rule the rankings! Categories include “Dateability,” “Popular with Kids,” and more! As the animaestro, only you can bring status to your studio!

