Google Pixel Watch clearance delivers a new all-time low at $210 (Reg. $350)

If you’re not sold on the new Pixel Watch 2, Amazon is now clearing out the original model to its best price yet. The first Google Pixel Watch now sells for $209.99 shipped. It’s down from the usual $350 price tag and arrives with $140 in savings attached. This is $70 under our previous mention, and the first chance to save since earlier in the summer. Our hands-on review explores just how all of the fitness tracking tech stacks up for daily use, as for how it compares to the new second-generation model.

Google Pixel Watch is the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech.

By comparison, the new Pixel Watch 2 takes much of that form-factor and runs with it. It has the same 320 ppi AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of brightness, but now is made from 100% recycled aluminum. It’s powered by a Qualcomm chip instead of the Samsung Exynos SoC from before, with a larger battery in tow. That more recent chip delivers a more capable fitness tracking experience powered by Fitbit, all of which arrives in a package that is lighter than the original. It also has the same $350 MSRP.

Google Pixel Watch features: 

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful circular, domed design and new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. And with the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home.

