Samsung Galaxy Gold Box now live: Z Flip 5 hits $800, Z Fold 5 $400 off, S23 series from $650, more

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now discounting all of Samsung’s latest Galaxy smartphones. A favorite from the sale has the just-released Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $799.99 shipped. That’s $200 off and matching the all-time low from its usual $1,000 price tag. Today’s offer also includes the elevated 512GB capacity at $919.99. That’s $200 off the usual $1,120 price tag and also marking a new all-time low. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Amazon is now also carrying the savings over to the higher-end foldable, with Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone at $1,399.99 shipped in all three styles. The 256GB model is down from $1,800 and arrives as a new all-time low at $400 off. This is an extra $100 off previous mentions, which also carries over to the 512GB model at $1,519.99.

Other notable Samsung smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5

