Eve HomeKit discounts land on new Matter smart plugs, sensors, more from $30

Eve makes some of our favorite smart home gear here at 9to5Toys, and now the Prime Big Deal Days savings are here. All live courtesy of Amazon, you’ll find a collection of HomeKit accessories with free shipping across the board. A favorite has the all-new Eve Energy HomeKit Smart Plug marked down to $31.96 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re now looking at only the second discount so far and a new all-time low. This is $2 under our previous mention, too. Head below for more.

Updated with not just Thread support but also Matter to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

We’re also tracking a quite a few other notable Eve discounts this week, too. The savings are all like the lead deal in that you’ll need to clip the on-page coupons in order to lock in the discounted prices below.

Eve Energy Matter Smart Plug features:

Already made yourself comfortable? Hands tied? Turn your devices on and off with a simple tap or by asking Siri. You can also control Eve Energy directly via the built-in switch, which you can protect against curious fingers by activating the child lock.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

