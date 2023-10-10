Level Lock+ Smart Lock with Apple Home Keys hits $265 in fall Prime sale (Reg. $329), more

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now marking down an assortment of Level Lock smart locks. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new flagship Level Lock+ Smart Lock with Apple Home Keys for $265.04. It’s down from the usual $329 price tag and comes in four different styles. The $64 discount is only the second chance to save so far, landing at $19 under our previous mention from August to mark a new all-time low. Head below for more.

Level Lock+ is the latest addition to the brand’s family of invisible smart locks. And as enticing as the minimal form-factor is, it isn’t the big selling point this time around. The new Lock+ is one of the few models on the market period equipped with Apple Home Keys support. So on top of leveraging Siri and HomeKit to unlock the front door, you’ll also be able to unlock by just tapping your iPhone to the lock thanks to NFC. In true Level fashion, there is then a sleek design that can hardly be identified as a smart lock. We explore the whole package in our hands-on review.

Other Level Lock deals:

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to keep it locked to our Prime Big Deal Days hub. We’re rounding up all of the most notable price cuts in every category, and from more than just Amazon, too. The savings will only be around through Wednesday, so be sure to act fast.

Level Lock+ features:

TAP TO ACCESS YOUR HOME using Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys. This Apple home key compatible lock opens a world of possibilities when it comes to going in and out of your home. Simply tap Lock+ with your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just as you would tap to pay for your groceries or buy a cup of coffee. Customize your settings for additional ways to lock and unlock your door, using the touch of a finger, a key fob or key card, your iOS or Android smartphone with the Level App, voice commands using Siri, or even a regular key.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!