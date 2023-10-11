Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Evoland 2, Monopoly Sudoku, Colossatron, more

As we move into day two of the fall Prime Day festivities – you’ll find all of the best price drops waiting for you in our master hub – we are taking a short break to gather up all of the best iOS game and app deals. This morning saw solid deals go live on official Apple Watch bands alongside ongoing offers on Apple Watch Ultra 2 and an all-time low on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Monopoly Sudoku, Colossatron, Evoland 2, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Eclipse Guide：Solar Eclipse’23: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Toca Boca Jr: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Colossatron: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Sun: Origin: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Madness/Endless: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Home Run High: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: March to a Million: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Esports Life Tycoon: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2023: $1 (Reg. $25)

What were your childhood games like?

Onboard on an epic adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references.

From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored.