Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Milanese Loops, Ocean, more from $44

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApplePrime Big Deal Days
Rare deals From $44

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple’s official Apple Watch bands. Delivering price cuts on many of the newer styles release alongside Apple Watch Series 9, there’s a collection of your standard Sport bands, fabric Sport Loops and even some higher-end Ocean bands and Alpine Loops for your Ultra wearable – all of which start at $44. All of the more recently-released styles are seeing their first discounts to date, while the other models are just receiving rare discounts in their own right. Shop everything right here or head below for a closer look.

Official Apple Watch band discounts:

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to keep it locked to our Prime Big Deal Days hub. We’re rounding up all of the most notable price cuts in every category, and from more than just Amazon, too. The savings will only be around through Wednesday, so be sure to act fast.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Prime Big Deal Days

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

OtterBox’s iPhone 15 cases see first deals at up ...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ANC earbuds see $60 discount ...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Evoland 2, M...
Save up to $370 on Roborock’s robot vacuums and m...
Fall Prime Day game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening...
Amazon takes up to 50% off in-house fashion brands in P...
Native Union’s dual Lightning and USB-C cable fal...
Fall Prime Day game drives from $65: WD_BLACK P40 SSD m...
Load more...
Show More Comments