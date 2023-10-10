Apple Watch Ultra 2 lands at new all-time low of $749 for fall Prime Day (Save $50)

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the all-new Apple Watch Ultra 2. This just-revealed wearable only began shipping a few weeks ago, and is now dropping down to $749 shipped. Typically fetching $799, this $50 discount is a new all-time low. It’s $25 under the previous all-time low and only the third discount, too. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

