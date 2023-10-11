Fall Prime Day game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Tears of the Kingdom, Mario, Metroid, TLOU, God of War, more

Joining the rest of the the Nintendo Switch fall Prime Day game deals you’ll find down below and everything else in the Amazon gaming section right here, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Switch down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in several months to deliver the must-have Zelda remake to your Switch library. This adorable remake of the original Game Boy title washes players up on the shores of the mysterious Koholint Island where Link must “collect instruments to awaken the Wind Fish to find a way home.” Explore dungeons and explore the island made from an amazing diorama-style graphics approach – you’ll even find some enemies and characters pulled straight from the Mario series. Head below for he rest of the fall Prime Day console game deals. 

Fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

Fall Prime Day PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

