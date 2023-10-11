Fall Prime Day game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening, Tears of the Kingdom, Mario, Metroid, TLOU, God of War, more

Joining the rest of the the Nintendo Switch fall Prime Day game deals you’ll find down below and everything else in the Amazon gaming section right here, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Switch down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in several months to deliver the must-have Zelda remake to your Switch library. This adorable remake of the original Game Boy title washes players up on the shores of the mysterious Koholint Island where Link must “collect instruments to awaken the Wind Fish to find a way home.” Explore dungeons and explore the island made from an amazing diorama-style graphics approach – you’ll even find some enemies and characters pulled straight from the Mario series. Head below for he rest of the fall Prime Day console game deals.
Fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $48 (Reg. $70)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ring Fit Adventure $50 (Reg. $80)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $37 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party for $20 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes down at$15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $23 (Reg. $35)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
Fall Prime Day PlayStation and Xbox:
- Buy a $100 PlayStation Store gift card and score a $10 Amazon credit
- Use code PSN100
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $39 (Reg. $70)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe $22.50 (Reg. $90)
- God of War Ragnarök $50 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 24 $43 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo 7 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West $40 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $29 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Harvest Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Wish List Sale up to 80% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- And even more…
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
