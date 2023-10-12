J.Crew takes up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 60% off clearance items: Outerwear, more

J.Crew is refreshing your fall wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 60% off all clearance items. Just use promo code SHOPSALE at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Heritage 14 oz. Fleece Jacquard Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $98. This sweatshirt is available in several color options and can easily be layered under jackets or vests during fall weather. It also pairs nicely with jeans, khaki pants, joggers, and more. Plus, this style comes in tall or regular sizing. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

