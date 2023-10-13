Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, Townscaper, and more

Your Friday edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s latest AirPods 3, these Apple Watch Series 9 45mm cellular styles, and the first deal of the season on the latest M2 Mac mini. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Kingdom Two Crowns, Townscaper, Bad North, Whispers of a Machine, and Snap Markup – Annotation Tool. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Townscaper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Exacto: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WikiArt: $4 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 50% off at $30, Resident Evil 4 Remake $40, and more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: My Books Read: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FlapThatBat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

Kingdom Two Crowns features:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden across the vast land.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!