Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 50% off at $30, Resident Evil 4 Remake $40, and more

Woot is now offering Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is undercutting the fall Prime Day price by $7 – it is now back up to $44 at Amazon. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on the latest entry in the mainline series. The Umbra Witch returns in this one with a host of new combat abilities alongside her staple pistols and fast-paced melee maneuvers. This time around, Demon Masquerade powers include the ability to “summon demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than life battles where you directly control the action.” Head below for more console game deals and some hangover Prime Day offers.

