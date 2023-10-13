Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 50% off at $30, Resident Evil 4 Remake $40, and more

Woot is now offering Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is undercutting the fall Prime Day price by $7 – it is now back up to $44 at Amazon. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on the latest entry in the mainline series. The Umbra Witch returns in this one with a host of new combat abilities alongside her staple pistols and fast-paced melee maneuvers. This time around, Demon Masquerade powers include the ability to “summon demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than life battles where you directly control the action.” Head below for more console game deals and some hangover Prime Day offers.
Hangover Fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party for $20 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
Hangover Fall Prime Day PlayStation and Xbox:
- Gotham Knights Deluxe $22.50 (Reg. $90)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $37 (Reg. $70)
- Journey Collector’s Edition PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Harvest Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Wish List Sale up to 80% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- And even more…
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
