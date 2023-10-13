Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 50% off at $30, Resident Evil 4 Remake $40, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gameswoot
50% off $30
Bayonetta 3 Nintendo Switch

Woot is now offering Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is undercutting the fall Prime Day price by $7 – it is now back up to $44 at Amazon. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on the latest entry in the mainline series. The Umbra Witch returns in this one with a host of new combat abilities alongside her staple pistols and fast-paced melee maneuvers. This time around, Demon Masquerade powers include the ability to “summon demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than life battles where you directly control the action.” Head below for more console game deals and some hangover Prime Day offers. 

Hangover Fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

Hangover Fall Prime Day PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SK hynix’s latest golden beetle X31 portable SSD ...
Aventon’s new Soltera.2 Step-Through e-bike recei...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Kingdom Two ...
Kodak Slide N Scan film and slide scanner now down to $...
Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights see...
lululemon new weekly specials are live! Find t-shirts, ...
Microsoft has now officially closed its $69 billion acq...
Add Logitech’s popular Keys-to-Go keyboard to your iP...
Load more...
Show More Comments