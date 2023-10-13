Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini wasn’t on sale for fall Prime Day, now down to $499 (Save $100)

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini didn’t go on sale over the fall Prime Day festivities earlier in the week, but now that changes as we head into the weekend. Courtesy of B&H, Apple’s latest and most portable machine is now discounted to $499 shipped for the 256GB model. It’s down from the usual $599 price tag while saving you $100. This is the first chance to save in over a month, as well, while matching the all-time low. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra power behind a desktop macOS machine, the savings today continue over to the M2 Pro Mac mini. The 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU model arrives packed into the same form-factor as the baseline model above, just with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It now sells for $1,149 at B&H from the usual $1,299 going rate and is delivering $150 in savings along the way.

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

