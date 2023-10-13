Wrap your iPad Pro with handmade Pad & Quill leather cases at up to 40% off, deals from $84

Following a deep sale on its handmade wallets, Pad & Quill is now offering up to 40% off all of its iPad Pro and iPad Air cases. You’ll find deep 25% markdowns across the entire lineup right now and when you apply code PQ20 at checkout that will drop even deeper to deliver some of the best prices of the year. As per usual with the brand, you’re looking at premium handmade treatments crafted in the US with woolen-like textile interiors, full-grain leather exteriors, magnetic closures in some cases, and up to 25-year warranties. They are not the most affordable for sure, but everything just got a whole lot more accessible with today’s deals. You’ll find a complete breakdown of the deals down below the fold.

Pad & Quill leather iPad case deals:

We are also still tracking up to 33% off its leather iPhone 15 wallet cases with deals starting from $67.50 shipped as well.

But if you’re in the market for new a iPad or some accessories for one, you’ll want to head over to this landing page for deals on ZAGG’s new Pro Stylus 2, the brand’s backlit 10.9- and 12.9-inch iPad keyboard cases, and this offer on Logitech’s popular Keys-to-Go keyboard.

Bradford Magnetic iPad Leather Case features:

History meets modern-day technology. That is what drives us here at Pad & Quill. The Bradford magnetic iPad Pro case for iPad Pro 12.9 is a perfect example. We were inspired by the 1800’s woolen mills of Yorkshire, England to craft leather and woolen felt iPad case that meets the modern requirements of the new iPad Pro’s. That includes a 50+ magnet array built into this handmade case that perfectly secures your iPad Pro.

