Add Logitech’s popular Keys-to-Go keyboard to your iPad EDC from $51 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on the Logitech Keys-to-Go Slim Keyboard. Available in three colors, the savings start with the Blush Pink style at $50.71 and are joined by a standard black color at $53.79, as well as a more vibrant Blue for $58.40. Shipping is free across the board, and each of the designs from the usual $70 price tags. We last saw models starting at $56 back in June, with some extra savings today for the first markdown in months. Head below for more.

Designed specifically for Apple devices, the Keys-to-Go arrives with a compact design reminiscent of the official Smart Keyboard with a super-light build and slim design. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more, with a designated CMD button and up to 3-month battery life. Not to mention, there’s a full bar of media shortcuts and more at the top for adjusting volume, brightness, and other settings.

Also getting in on the savings today, the Logitech K585 Multi-Device Keyboard clocks in at $39.99. This too is via an Amazon discount, which takes 20% off the usual $50 price tag. It’s one of the best discounts we have ever seen at $5 below our previous mention, as well. This keyboard takes a different approach, serving as more of an at-home workstation upgrade than one you’re going to throw in your everyday carry day in and out. The K585 keyboard can connect to three devices at once, with a compact design that has a ridge at the top for propping up a smartphone or tablet.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard features:

The keyboard that’s the right type for everyone and every task. Keys-To-Go is a stylishly slim, wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s so super light you’ll always be prepared to learn or work anywhere. Team it up with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and escape the limitations of cramped on-screen keyboards that take forever to get any real typing done. Now whether you’re working or remote learning from the backyard, the kitchen, the park, or even back at the office, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for words.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!