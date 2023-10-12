ZAGG’s new Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic charging for iPad Pro falls to $56.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts on the new ZAGG Pro Stylus 2. It’s now dropping down to $56.49 shipped from its usual $80 price tag. This is only the second chance to save so far at 30% off, coming within $4 of the best discount ever from a sitewide sale. The new Pro Stylus 2 from ZAGG arrives as a more affordable alternative to Apple Pencil 2. It comes in one of five fun styles that add a bit more color to your iPad Pro setup, with the same magnetic charging tech. On top of support for standard Qi chargers, there’s also full support for every iPad going back to 2018 – so it’ll work with more than just the Pro series. There’s palm rejection, tilt recognition, and six hours of use on a single charge

If the colors didn’t catch your attention, the difference in price should. The ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 already undercuts Apple’s in-house solution at the $80 MSRP, let alone on sale, and is well below the $120 sale price on Apple Pencil 2 right now. So if you can live without the absolute greatest stylus experience, the savings are very well worth the cash.

This morning also had a discount on ZAGG’s backlit iPad keyboard cases go live. We’re tracking models on both 10.9- and 12.9-inch cases, letting you bring a physical typing experience to your tablet starting at $47.50.

ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 features:

Wireless Charging & Magnetic Attachment, easily charges with any Qi-charger. Universal capacitive back-end tip for scrolling, and an active tip for precise drawing. Tilt recognition varies the width of your stroke. Uninterrupted drawing with palm rejection technology; Comes with a spare tip for long-lasting use. Work up to six and a half hours before recharging; Visual charging alert ensures uninterrupted use.

