Pad & Quill’s handmade leather wallets and card holders up to 60% off from $30 shipped

Pad & Quill is now knocking a solid 50% off all of its leather wallets with prices dropping even lower using the promo code down below. While we have recently featured deep price drops on its latest leather Apple Watch bands and the new 2023 iPhone 15 leather wallet cases, today we are turning our attention to the brand’s leather wallet solutions. Pad & Quill’s handcrafted leather wallets regularly fetch as much as $100, but pricing is now starting from under $30 shipped and you’ll find more details down below.

Today’s Pad & Quill leather wallet deals span the entire lineup, including the slim card holders, Camden fold-overs, the Passport wallet, money/card clips, and more. On top of all models being marked down by 50%, you can also use code PQ20 at checkout to drop prices even lower for options starting from just under $30 shipped. There is a $6 shipping fee for anything under $80 at Pad & Quill right now, but the extra discount code takes care of that and then some in most cases.

Browse through this landing page for each of the models, but one standout is dropping the new Ultra Slim Credit Card Wallet down to its best price ever at $29.93 shipped, down from the regular $60 price tag. You can get a closer look at what this handmade leather solution brings to your EDC in our launch coverage and down below:

Holds 2-5 cards & cash

Full-grain American leather interior & exterior

Parachute-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching

3 pockets/compartments for cards and cash

Perfect front-pocket fit with rounded corners

Stay-slim compact design

Easy-slide card pockets

Push-through aperture for card access

Designed to age and patina beautifully with use

If you’re more interested in a leather MagSafe wallet for the back of your iPhone, be sure to check out the latest models from MUJJO, the debut of SANDMARC’s latest solution with our exclusive discount, and Satechi’s new kickstand MagSafe Wallet.

Pad & Quill Ultra Slim Credit Card Wallet features:

From buying drinks to using your credit card to make a big purchase, taking out your ID is a continuing life experience best mitigated with the convenience of a good wallet. Our leather Slim Credit Card Wallet is a slim wallet for folks that multitask, keeping the ID easily viewable while fitting in plenty of other wallet essentials. Access your main credit card with a push-through aperture for your thumb to easily slide it out in a blink. In the middle, you will find an internal pocket that can fit even more while remaining accessible. This slim card wallet is designed for maximum function and fits 2-5 cards in one ultra-slim package.

