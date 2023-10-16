Today’s best Android app deals: House of Da Vinci 3, FRAMED 2, Lichtspeer, and more

Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now at the ready after the fold. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, Garmin’s all-new Venu 3 smartwatch, and the very first discount on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy SmartTag 2. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The House of Da Vinci 3, FRAMED 2, The Bug Butcher, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, Lichtspeer, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Words & Cards PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- The House of Da Vinci 3 $4.50 (Reg. $7)
- FRAMED 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- FRAMED $1 (Reg. $3)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- Summer Catchers $1 (Reg. $4)
- realMyst $1 (Reg. $7)
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- Lichtspeer $1 (Reg. $4)
- Radio Alarm Clock + $1 (Reg. $3)
- Glextor App Folder Organizer $4 (Reg. $6)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
More Android game and app deals still live
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast FREE (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom: New Lands $2 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Two Crowns $3 (Reg. $7)
- Townscaper $2 (Reg. $5)
- Dandara Trials of Fear Edition $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- HOOK 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- HOOK $1 (Reg. $2)
- NABOKI $1 (Reg. $2)
- Klocki $1 (Reg. $2)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening $1 (Reg. $2)
- Kathy Rain $1 (Reg. $2)
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut $2 (Reg. $5)
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Accurate Weather App PRO $1.50 (Reg. $5)
The House of Da Vinci 3 features:
The grand finale to The House of Da Vinci trilogy is here! Solve numerous new puzzles and mind benders and explore new mystifying locations of ravishing beauty. Use your wits and observational skills to escape rooms and solve the mysterious story behind one of the world’s most prolific inventors in history.
