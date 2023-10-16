Samsung’s just-released Galaxy SmartTag 2 sees first discount to $24 (Save 20%)

Earlier this month, Samsung just launched its new SmartTag 2. Now, it’s already on sale. Courtesy of Amazon, the new item finder sells for $23.99 Prime shipped. It’ll also deliver free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, this is the first chance to save on the new release that just hit store shelves under 2 weeks ago. It’s 20% off and comes in just the black style. We broke down what’s new over at 9to5Google, and also detail what to expect below the fold.

Samsung’s new second-generation item finder just hit the scene in the first few days of October and arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags. The revamped design now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

Today’s offer is notably more affordable than the other item finder we’d typically reccomend for Samsung smartphone users. The latest Tile Pro tracker is the best platform-agnostic solution on the market, and its $35 price tag normally relfects that. But with being able to score something as finely woven into the Galaxy ecosystem as the new SmartTag 2, it’s better to just save $11 in the process.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. It’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand*

