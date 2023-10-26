New all-time low hits new Smartish Side Hustle vegan leather MagSafe wallet from $23.50

Launching for the first time alongside its 2023 iPhone 15 case lineup, we are now tracking one of the first deals on the new Smartish Side Hustle Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet. Regularly $30 in the black and brown colorways, clipping the on-page coupon and adding one to your cart will drop the total down to $23.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is $0.50 below the only other price drop we have tracked since release to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. You will also find deals on the other, more wild designs and colorways, but they won’t drop quite as low as the standard black and brown options. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at an “absolutely cow-free” vegan leather treatment that snaps a “smooth as butter” wallet to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 15 series handset magnetically. As the name suggests, the Side Hustle allows you to slide your cards in from one side of the wallet, as opposed to the vertically-oriented options we see out there, with enough space for three cards plus cash. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

And for a look at some of the other new releases we have featured in the MagSafe wallet category ovet the last couple months, scope out the list below:

Smartish Side Hustle Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet features:

Requires MagSafe Compatible iPhones and Cases

Plz don’t buy this for your iPhone 6

Secures 3 Cards Plus Cash

Easy access to all the moola

Doesn't Demagnetize Your Cards

No roadblocks here Just keep swipin’

Vegan Leather

As smooth as butter, but absolutely cow-free

Extra-Strength Magnets

Holds on tight like a tree frog

