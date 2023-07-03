Tested: Journey’s sturdy new EZMO vegan leather MagSafe kickstand wallet [Deal]

Today we are taking a hands-on look at Journey’s new vegan leather MagSafe kickstand wallet for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 users. After getting a chance to go hands-on with its 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand boasting a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger and the unique ALTI MagSafe charging desk mat before that, we thought we would give the brand’s new EZMO wallet a run for its money. It marks the first time the brand has stepped into the MagSafe card carrier category, and now it’s time to see how it stacks up alongside a 20% discount. Head below for our review of the new Journey Ezmo vegan leather MagSafe kickstand wallet in the latest entry of Tested with 9to5Toys.

You're reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier.

Hands-on with Journey’s new EZMO Leather MagSafe Kickstand Wallet

Journey’s new leather MagSafe kickstand wallet features a vegan and sustainable leather build for the eco-conscious alongside a little bit more storage than your typical slimline solution. This one is for folks that need more than just a couple of cards on them on a regular basis – there’s a main compartment with a finger cutout and two hidden slots under the kickstand fold for a total of five cards (you can squeeze a couple more than that in there if needed). The whole thing also features a protective lining to avoid demagnetization of cards and some RFID protection to mitigate skimming scams.

As the name suggests, it also doubles as a kickstand. It looks sort of like a thin bi-fold wallet attached to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 and features what feels like a heavy-duty spring to support a wide range of viewing angles. Portrait and landscape modes included, you can simply unfold the wallet more or less to adjust the viewing angle to your liking from there.

Available in both black and brown colorways, the new Journey EZMO leather MagSafe Wallet and Kickstand sells for $69.99 shipped. However, you can use code SAVE20 at checkout to knock the price down to $56 shipped.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone.

Features strong magnets that automatically align and stay securely attached.

Made with sustainable vegan leather that is durable and eco-conscious.

Ample card capacity – holds up to 5 cards.

Adjustable stand allows for versatile viewing angles in portrait and landscape.

Protective lining protects against demagnetization of cards.

Keeps your cards and sensitive information secured with RFID technology.

Precise cutouts allow for easy card access.

Works with MagSafe-compatible cases.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new Journey EZMO leather MagSafe kickstand wallet is and does just what it sounds like. The leather exterior is a soft and smooth treatment without feeling overly luxurious – there’s no tumbled grainy effect here, but rather a completely flat and smooth texture. While I tend to prefer something that feels more like a bit of a worn-in bag or jacket when it comes to leather accessories, it does present a clean look and feel I can appreciate. The visible stitching and subtle debossed lips on the card pockets add a touch of detail here as well.

Due to the kickstand, almost folio-style design, you’ll find three areas to store cards. The main back compartment offers up enough space for at least three typical bank cards, while the inner fold expands the storage capabilities even more. If you’re going to create a fold-out kickstand-style wallet like this, you might as well use the inside for something, and Journey has a pair of tighter card pockets here, so you can potentially get another four (at least two) more cards into the setup.

The kickstand mechanism itself seems to be and has, thus far, been quite a sturdy one. The spring-loaded fold here has a satisfying amount of tension to it – it’s not just going to fall while you’re using the kickstand, and it takes a little bit of force to unfurl it, which, for me, is a sign of a higher-quality spring mechanism and a welcomed design/engineering choice here. This high-tension spring also means you can adjust the angle with which your phone sits while in kickstand mode, whether that be almost entirely upright or at a much more gradual slope.

It can, much like we touched on above, work in both horizontal and vertical orientations, allowing users to position the phone in a few different ways to get the ideal angle. You can have the phone positioned horizontally while the wallet stand is vertical, both positioned vertically, or both positioned horizontally – all of which maintain a stable perch for your handset.

The magnets at play are also quite strong in my hands-on experience – it is more than capable of securely attaching to your phone without or without a case. I happen to be using it with the SANDMARC leather iPhone 14 Pro case (and I tested it with a number of others) that happens to be slightly on the thicker side when it comes to leather treatments, and it works great.

While I don’t often find a need to even use a kickstand in my daily life, plenty of folks do, and it is nice to have a makeshift, ready-anywhere stand for your device when you’re not at your personal desk or somewhere with an iPhone stand at the ready. This is certainly an option for folks that both want/need the kickstand and can make use of more than just a couple of card slots, but you’ll have to pay at least $56 to get it.

