MUJJO updates its leather MagSafe wallet lineup with new colorways for iPhone 15

MUJJO is delivering some of the better leather iPhone cases for this year’s models, and it has now updated its leather MagSafe wallet collection to go along with them. I enjoyed my time with the brand’s new iPhone 15 cases – they are easily in the top three best leather models this year so far – and now it’s time to detail the latest additions to its leather MagSafe wallet collection. The brand introduced some new colorways to its case lineup for 2023, and now it has done the same with the magnetic wallets. Take a closer look below.

As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the MUJJO leather treatment on its iPhone 15 cases is a nice one. Delivering a smooth and yet slightly textured approach that actually feels like a piece of leather completely wrapped around your device, not to mention machined metal button covers and a nice microfiber lining. Last year it introduced its leather MagSafe wallets with a sort of silicone grip for extra security, but the brand has now added some new colorways to match its latest cases.

As a quick refresher, you’re looking at MUJJO’s vegetable-tanned Ecco leather that ages quite nicely in my experience and is “rated Gold for environmental standards.” Much like the cases, it is lined with a “satin-like” Japanese microfibre and features silicone stripes for slip resistance. A slanted top and a bottom thumb cutout allows for easier access to the up to three cards you can fit in there.

Feaures at a glance:

Easy-access three-card wallet.

Compatible with iPhones that have MagSafe (12,13,14) as well as MagSafe compatible cases.

Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully, rated Gold for environmental standards.

Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibre with a satin-like finish.

Easy to attach, with silicone stripes for slip resistance.

Access cards from the top, base, or back.

What’s new for 2023 is the colorways. Alongside the Monaco Blue, black, and tan options from last year, MUJJO has now introduced a burgundy color (you can see how that color looks wrapped around iPhone 15 Pro in my review), a dark tan, and a Steel Blue to match its new protective leather Shield case.

The MUJJO full leather MagSafe wallets sell for $44 and all of three new colorways are now up for pre-order at the same price. They are scheduled to begin shipping in “mid-October.”

