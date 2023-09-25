SANDMARC debuts new leather MagSafe wallet alongside iPhone 15 cases [Exclusive deal]

SANDMARC has now unveiled its new leather MagSafe wallet. Anyone who reads my iPhone accessory coverage will know how much I love its leather cases – they were easily my favorite last year and almost certainly will be this year. They deliver wonderful quality Apple gear accessories, exemplified by gorgeous premium materials and it just brought all of that to its brand new leather MagSafe wallet. Now available for purchase with shipping beginning later this week, you can lock one in now with our exclusive discount code down below. 

SANDMARC debuts new leather MagSafe wallet

It’s not just the brand’s amazing iPhone 15 cases either, which have now been expanded with new colorways, it also makes some of the most gorgeous steel and titanium Apple Watch bracelets out there, and it is now looking to complete your Apple EDC kit with its new leather MagSafe wallet. I can’t wait to get my hands on one. 

The new SANDMARC leather MagSafe wallet is made of what the company calls full grain leather – likely the same as what is used on its cases – with complete MagSafe compatibility, easy pullout access, and the ability to hold up to five cards without being overly bulky, according to SANDMARC:

Minimally designed leather wallet for iPhone compatible with MagSafe. Most MagSafe wallets are either minimal and carry 2-3 cards or go bulky to carry more. Designed to hold up to 5 cards, our full-grain leather wallet strikes a balance of minimal design yet enable you to carry more.

The new leather MagSafe wallet from the brand is compatible with all iPhone 15 models as well as previous-generation handsets dating back to the series 12. Best of all, using our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code, the prices will drop as follows:

