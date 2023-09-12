Smartish iPhone 15 cases arrive alongside new Side Hustle Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet

Update: The new Smartish iPhone 15 cases will be availble for purchase later today after the Apple keynote event.

The new Smartish iPhone 15 case collection is now ready to be unveiled. Much like year’s past, the brand is upgrading its most popular models, including the MagSafe Gripmunk, Gripzilla, and Wallet Slayer variants with built-in card storage, for Apple’s latest handsets. The brand separates itself from the others with some interesting form-factors, adding extra grippy sides with finger grooves alongside some interesting patterns and designs. Joining the iPhone 15 case collection, this year it is also introducing a brand new Side Hustle Vegan Leather MagSafe wallet to the mix as well. Head below for a closer look at the new Smartish iPhone 15 case collection.

Smartish iPhone 15 case collection:

iPhone 15 Gripmunk Compatible with MagSafe $20 Black Tie Affair, Blues on the Green, So Jaded, Leaf Me Alone, Very Cherry Blossom and Moving Mountains Super Grippy Texture Protective Air-Pocket Corners Camera & Screen Protection Compatible With MagSafe



iPhone 15 Gripzilla Compatible with MagSafe from $30 Black Tie Affair, Gray Area, Spaced Out, Graspin’ Aspen, Blueberry Bandit and Lost in the Moss Mighty Protective Grooved Sides Beastly Grip Compatible With MagSafe Camera & Screen Protection

from

iPhone 15 Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 from $25 Black Tie Affair, Blues on the Green, You’re Just Jelly, Moving Mountains, Graspin’ Aspen, and Very Cherry Blossom Easy Access To 3 Cards Plus Cash High-Grip Textured Sides Ultra Light & Durable Construction Air-Pocket Corners Not Compatible With Wireless & MagSafe Charges





Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 from $30 Black Tie Affair, Very Cherry Blossom, Spaced Out, and Leaf Me Alone Secures 3 Cards Plus Cash Credit Card Kickstand High-Grip Textured Sides Protective Air-Pocket Corners Not Compatible with Wireless or MagSafe Chargers





Updating…

Side Hustle Vegan Leather MagSafe Wallet (link coming soon) Black Tie Affair, Teddy Bear Brown, Very Cherry Blossom, Leaf Me Alone and Spaced Out



