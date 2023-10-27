Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones are an even better value at $250 (Reg. $348)

Amazon is now offering one of the best discounts of the year on the Sony XM4 ANC Headphones at $249.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Today’s offer is down from the usual $348 price tag and saving you $98. It’s an extra $28 under our previous mention from August, and the best price cut of the year. Last holiday season however, we did see it drop down to $228 – the only time it has sold for less. You can also get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well.

Bose is also giving the Sony XM4 headphones a run for their money with a discount on its Headphones 700. These deliver some of my personal favorite active noise cancellation on the market, and are now marked down to $259 at Amazon. This is also one of the best price cuts to date, and clocks in at $120 off.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

