Review: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are the AirPods Max successors I’ve been waiting for

Late last month, Bowers & Wilkins revealed a new pair of on-ear headphones with the debut of the Px7 S2e. These debut as a more marginal improvement to the standard 2S pair from last year, all while offering some worthwhile improvements along the way. Now after a recent trip and some flight time, I think I’ve found the modern replacement to AirPods Max I’ve been searching for.

Hands-on with the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones

When it comes to what’s new with the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e, it’s all about the sound quality. Bowers & Wilkins already has a reputation at 9to5 for delivering some exceptional fidelity, and these new headphones are back to double down on that sentiment. These are some of the more balanced headphones out there, with distinct highs and bass that booms without overpowering the rest of the mix.

It’s all thanks to an upgraded high-performance Digital Signal Processing that Bowers & Wilkins evolved with its Px7 S2e – that’s where the e comes from in the naming scheme. The company learned from its higher-end Px8 headphones, and brought some of the same acoustic tuning to its more mid-ranged pair of cans. The 24-bit processor powers a pair of 40mm drive units for one of the more enjoyable listening experiences I’ve tried from a pair of over-ears this year.

Noise cancellation is also an important part of the equation for how these sounds, and I have to say that this might be the area that impressed me the most. I was lucky enough to receive these just a bit before I had a pair of flights scheduled, so I had some air time to actually run these through the gauntlet of blocking out the hum of passenger plane engines, crying babies, and the whole ordeal that is flying.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e performed amazingly, with two different levels of ANC to thank. The first tier of noise blocking tech is enough to drown out the whirl of the engines, all while still letting in some of the ambient audio around you. Then you can step up to the second level of noise cancellation, which offers a more complete blackout of distractions. I’m one of those girls who can comfortably catch some Zs on a plane, but that doesn’t mean I want to be kept up by other passengers. So having these headphones be able to assist by completely cutting off the world around me was such a treat.

On top of just sounding phenomenal, I was really taken back by just how well made the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are. The second I got these bad boys out of the box, I could immediately tell that these were on another level compared to some of the other flagship headphones out there. I wouldn’t quite elevate these to the same pedestal that AirPods Max rest on, but these are certainly closer to that side of the lineup than something like the Beats Studio Pro.

These headphones are made with some higher-end plastics that also sport some nifty metal accenting that combined, offer a very premium fit and feel. The Px7 S2e also manage to do so without adding too much bulk into the mix! The plush leather material used for the ear cups and the headband padding do such a good job at making this a comfortable listening experience, even though the size of the on-ear cups is a bit awkward for me personally.

Would I go as far to say that these are ill-fitting? Of course not. But they are just a little too small to entry the fully over-ear headphone category, and just a little too big to sit right on top of my ears. Your mileage will certainly vary, but it’s worth mentioning that it took me a little to get adjusted to the dimensions.

I simply love the fact that there is an actual on/off switch! Most headphones out there these days just opt for a single purpose button you can clip to turn them on or off, or in the case Apple’s AirPods Max and the likes of Beats Studio Pro – just an always-ready approach that forgoes a button altogether.

But oh no, not Bowers & Wilkins! The company is implementing an actual switch. It’s not just a button you have to memorize some combination of presses to use. Instead, the switch can be flipped up to turn the Px7 S2e headphones on or down when you’re finished using them. This switch also doubles as the way to get the cans into Bluetooth pairing mode, which has been pretty intuitive, too.

You can now buy the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones for $399 at Amazon. These headphones come in one of four colors and are now shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s safe to say that I do love these headphones, and find that the $399 price tag is at least justified based on the upgrades that Bowers & Wilkins worked into the mix. Even outside of their own bubble, I definitely am going to have these as a top recommendation for anyone looking to bring home a flagship pair of cans.

There have been many a quests to find a new successor to AirPods Max now that the aging headphones aren’t the value they used to be. Some have been sitting comfortably with the Beats Studio Pro, and as someone who owns those too, I completely get why people like them. But if sound quality matters more than tighter integration with iOS, then the Px7 S2e headphones are easily going to blow the beats out of the water. Sure, there’s a $49 difference in the pricing, but I’d easily say that the MSRP gap is worth bridging. Especially when the listening experience, ANC, and build are all this good.

